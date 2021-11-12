WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Warwick Davis Drops By the Set of Disney+'s 'Willow' Series

November 12, 2021
"A huge part of this story is… how good Willow looks for his age." The best way to wrap all of the exciting #DisneyPlusDay coverage is with this amazing video they debuted to promote the new Willow series now in development. I LOVE Willow! The original Willow adventure was a staple for me growing up, I watched it all the time with my brother we always enjoyed it. There's also this superb article by John DeVore recently about how Willow was the great adventure movie he grew up with instead of the Lord of the Rings movies. Of course, Disney is now working on a new reboot of Willow - instead of a remake or a new movie, they're making a series for Disney+. Of course, the title is just Willow all over again. Maybe it will be good? During the presentation, they released a video of the original Willow - actor Warwick Davis - visiting the set and chatting with some of the actors. It's the best thing you will see all week - this will make you smile & laugh.

Willow Series

The only synopsis for this new Willow series so far: "A princess assembles a party to join her on her quest to rescue her twin brother." Disney+'s upcoming Willow TV series will star the always delightful Warwick Davis, returning as the lovable dwarf sorcerer Willow Ufgood, along with Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Ruby Cruz, Amer Chadha-Patel, and Dempsey Bryk. The series is being directed by English filmmaker Stephen Woolfenden, a TV director who has worked on episodes of "Echo Beach", "Doctor Who", "The Halcyon", "Poldark", "Outlander", and "Fate: The Winx Saga". With episodes written by John Bickerstaff, Hannah Friedman, and Jonathan Kasdan. Filming for the series began in June of 2021 in Wales, with Dragon Studios near Llanharan being used as a location. No official release date is set yet - it's expected to premiere sometime during the middle of 2022 next year. Stay tuned. So who's excited already?

