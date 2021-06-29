Watch: Witty Animated Short Film 'Bird Karma' from William Salazar

This is a short film you don't want to miss! Bird Karma is an animated short made in the traditional hand-drawn way, without any 3D CGI or rendering. The film is written and directed by veteran animator William Salazar, who has worked for many years for Disney and DreamWorks Animation as a supervising animator on many of their films (from The Prince of Egypt to Kung Fu Panda). Bird Karma was eventually made by DreamWorks Animation in their shorts program, and it originally debuted in 2018, but hasn't really been given a chance to shine. Mostly because it's a very dark short film about a greedy bird who learns his lesson the hard way. The official synopsis for Bird Karma sums it up nicely: A tale of a long-legged bird's journey of blissful joy, inescapable greed and the accidental discovery of the consequences when too much is not enough. Of course, the animation in this is stunning. And it's a quick 4-minute watch - give it a whirl below.

