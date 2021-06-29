WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Witty Animated Short Film 'Bird Karma' from William Salazar

by
June 29, 2021
Source: Vimeo

Bird Karma Short Film

This is a short film you don't want to miss! Bird Karma is an animated short made in the traditional hand-drawn way, without any 3D CGI or rendering. The film is written and directed by veteran animator William Salazar, who has worked for many years for Disney and DreamWorks Animation as a supervising animator on many of their films (from The Prince of Egypt to Kung Fu Panda). Bird Karma was eventually made by DreamWorks Animation in their shorts program, and it originally debuted in 2018, but hasn't really been given a chance to shine. Mostly because it's a very dark short film about a greedy bird who learns his lesson the hard way. The official synopsis for Bird Karma sums it up nicely: A tale of a long-legged bird's journey of blissful joy, inescapable greed and the accidental discovery of the consequences when too much is not enough. Of course, the animation in this is stunning. And it's a quick 4-minute watch - give it a whirl below.

Bird Karma Poster

Thanks to Catsuka for the tip on this finally debuting on Salazar's Vimeo. Official description for the short: "A tale of a long-legged bird's journey of blissful joy, inescapable greed and the accidental discovery of the consequences when too much is not enough." Bird Karma is both written and directed by veteran animation expert William Salazar, who has worked on many films including animation for The Prince of Egypt, The Road to El Dorado, Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, Shark Tale, Over the Hedge, Enchanted, Kung Fu Panda, Monsters vs Aliens, and Kung Fu Panda 2. Visit his Vimeo account to see more snippets of his work. Bird Karma is produced by Jeff Hermann, and made at DreamWorks Animation. Featuring music by Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum. This originally premiered in 2018 and played in front of Japanese theatrical showings of The Boss Baby. For more info on the short, visit Wikipedia. To discover more shorts, click here. Thoughts?

