Watch: Wong Kar-Wai's Mercedes Benz China New Year Short Film

"As long as the heart is longing, it will start desperately for love…" He hasn't made a new film since 2013 (The Grandmaster), but Wong Kar Wai is still working his magic. The beloved filmmaker was recruited by Mercedes Benz China for a new advertising campaign that just launched with a six-minute short film. The new campaign seems to be called "Heart's Direction", launched to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. "On the way to find 'the heart's direction', Mercedes-Benz is willing to be with you all the way." Even though this is some seriously intense car marketing, it's beautiful and has all the hallmarks of Wong Kar Wai's style - vibrant colors, slow motion, rain-drenched windows. We don't have a connection to or support Mercedes Benz, but can't help sharing this short anyway. It features a few vignettes of various Chinese families driving around in fancy cars. Unfortunately there's no subtitles (yet) - but you don't need any to enjoy this anyway.

Thanks to The Film Stage for the tip on this. The marketing campaign for Mercedes Benz China is "curated" by acclaimed filmmaker Wong Kar Wai - who last directed the film The Grandmaster in 2013, but he has also been producing various films since then (including One for the Road this year). On the promotional website, they include a Director's Statement where he states (translated from Mandarin): "The challenges of the past year have made us understand what is so close. The distance between people is magnified, where is the 'heart's direction'? These three sets of stories, across the distance, provide different answers, which are the way home, each other, and the distance. The heart is persistent, the end of the world is close, love is like the wind." While there is no confirmation WKW directed it, a YouTube listing from Ogilvy Asia does say he's credit as the director. For more info on the film, visit the official site. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?