Watch: 'Wormsong' Recap Video Looking at Dune's Prog Rock Legacy

"This is what the Harkonnen sound like." Listen in! With Denis Villeneuve's epic new adaptation of Dune finally arriving in theaters, there has been a lot of commotion and discussion about the history Dune has in pop culture. Alamo Drafthouse put out a fun 7-minute video for the opening, which is basically a short film despite no dialogue, only text + images, that is all about "Dune's prog rock legacy." Frank Herbert's novel was first released in 1965, but gained even more attention in the 70s when progressive rock artists / bands put together entire albums dedicated to the book. This video goes over a bunch of the big ones, including some singles, plus info about history and the performer. I dig the super funky "Sandworms" track by David Matthews, I love the Zed concept album, and I'd agree that the Klaus Schulze tracks definitely should have been used as a film score. Still sounds good for some sci-fi film today even. This is a worth watching recap.

Thanks to Alamo Drafthouse for making & posting this video online - found on their own YouTube channel. "Wormsong: Dune's Prog Rock Legacy and Beyond" has no description or intro. No creator is credited for this. In the comments on YT, they explain why the video doesn't go beyond songs from 1984. Of course: "We stopped at 1984 because that's when the first movie came out, partially because it becomes difficult to parse who was influenced by the book vs. who was influenced by the movie, but also because the video was getting longer than a prog rock song." For another fun look back, this remembrance piece for Lynch's Dune on Ars Technica is good. And has this quote: "Dune [1984] is the dream you have after reading a book about the distant future while listening to a 90-minute prog-rock album. Also, you may have done a pile of blow before falling asleep, because Sting is strutting around in Batman's speedo." To find more Dune updates click here.