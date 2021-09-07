WB Relaunches Mysterious 'What is The Matrix' Site for 'The Matrix 4'

It has begun. It's finally time to kick off the marketing for The Matrix 4, officially known as The Matrix Resurrections. The first glimpse of footage from the sequel was revealed a few weeks ago at the industry event CinemaCon in Las Vegas, a teaser trailer showing what seemed to be lovers Neo & Trinity meeting but having no memory of anything in their past lives. At the moment, Warner Bros still has Lana Wachowski's The Matrix 4 scheduled to debut in theaters December 22nd, 2021 just before the end of this year. There are rumors it could be delayed (again), but nothing has been confirmed or announced yet. Many fans have been wondering why there is no marketing yet – absolutely nothing – not even an announcement about the title. But now it looks like they're finally firing up the marketing machine. Game creator / movie geek Hideo Kojima tweeted about a brand new website for The Matrix called "What is The Matrix?" And here we go…

The website located at whatisthematrix.com has been owned by WB since 1998, and has always been the homepage for The Matrix movies. However, it was re-registered and updated earlier this year. It is definitely a real Warner Bros website - including all the legal notices, privacy policy, and cookie approval scripts. For now it only shows the classic green Matrix code trickling down as a simple background video. Click to visit:

We'll continue to monitor the site for any updates and watch for more info about The Matrix Resurrections. Including release date changes or any other interesting updates related to viral marketing. Stay tuned, folks.

Way back before I even launched FirstShowing, I was an obsessive fan of The Matrix movies. After the first one blew my mind in 1999, and they began work on the two sequels (both released in 2003), I spent years passionately following various movie websites and blogs combing for updates and hints and other details. Every day I would check the forums to see if anyone found anything new, whether it was leaked bits about the production, or hints in viral websites, photos, or other marketing material they released. This obsession with learning everything about The Matrix sequels and following their development undoubtedly influenced my own love for movie updates and how I've been running this website over the last few years (launched in 2006). Hollywood doesn't really do any viral marketing anymore, but we used to cover it closely for years on here. As a life-long fan of The Matrix franchise and the Wachowskis (Cloud Atlas and Speed Racer are all-time favorites), I'm excited to cover this new one closely again. Buckle up! It's time to return to The Matrix…

Update! A few people have posted some details on Twitter including a billboard going up in the UK stating that there's a "Trailer in 2 Days"! So that means on Thursday, September 9th, it seems like we'll finally get our first look at The Matrix 4. So excited to see this footage! Check back in a few days for the latest news.