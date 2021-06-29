WB's 'The Many Saints of Newark' Trailer - Prequel to 'The Sopranos'

"Growing up with the family… takes a toll." Warner Bros / HBO Max has unveiled the first official trailer for The Many Saints of Newark, the highly-anticipated feature film prequel to David Chase’s award-winning HBO drama series "The Sopranos." This was one of many movies originally set to open last year, but was delayed due to the pandemic – now it's arriving in theaters starting this October, at the beginning of the fall movie season. "Legends aren't born. They're made." A look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster, Tony Soprano, growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. The movie stars Alessandro Nivola, Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Michael Gandolfini, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, with Emmy winner Ray Liotta and Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga. And introducing William Ludwig as a young Anthony Soprano. Looks damn good, especially if you're a fan of the show. Get your first look below.

Here's the first trailer for Alan Taylor & David Chase's The Many Saints of Newark, from YouTube:

Young Anthony Soprano (William Ludwig) is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano. The Many Saints of Newark is directed by producer / filmmaker Alan Taylor, who won an Emmy for his directing work on "The Sopranos", and he also directed the films Palookaville, The Emperor's New Clothes, Kill the Poor, Thor: The Dark World, and Terminator Genisys previously. The screenplay is written by series creator David Chase & Lawrence Konner, based on characters created by Chase. Produced by Chase, Konner and Nicole Lambert. Warner Bros will release The Many Saints of Newark in theaters nationwide + on HBO Max starting October 1st this fall. Who's down?