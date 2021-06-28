We Are Doomed! Solo Trailer for Netflix's 'Fear Street Part One: 1994'

"The dude was wearing a Halloween skull mask – how is that not fun?!" Netflix has released the first solo trailer for their upcoming, highly anticipated Fear Street horror trilogy adapted from the R.L. Stine books of the same name. This trailer is specifically for the first movie only, titled Fear Street Part One: 1994, introducing us to the opening story in "modern" times (even though it's set in 1994, at least compared to the other two movies). I'm loving the slow burn marketing for this, building us up for this epic horror event of the summer. Nice choice on the Rob Zombie track in this trailer.

Here's the solo trailer (+ poster) for Leigh Janiak's Fear Street Part One: 1994, from Netflix's YouTube:

All roads lead to Fear Street… In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine's horror series, the three films follow the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history. "We filmed all three Fear Street movies over one crazy, bloody summer. It’s a dream that audiences now get to experience the story in the same way - back to back to back, with only a week of waiting in between. I can’t wait to welcome everyone into the world of Fear Street in 1994, 1978 and 1666!" Fear Street is directed by American filmmaker Leigh Janiak, director of the film Honeymoon previously, as well as a few episodes of "Scream: The TV Series". The screenplay is by Phil Graziadei and Leigh Janiak, based on the book series written by R.L. Stine. Produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and David Ready. Netflix will release all three films this summer: Fear Street Part One: 1994 on July 2nd, then Fear Street Part Two: 1978 on July 9th, then Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16th. Scary summer. Excited to watch these?