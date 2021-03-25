Weird Al Narrates This 'Tiny Tim: King For A Day' Doc About Tiny Tim

"I feel like someone from Mars coming to Earth." Juno Films debuts a trailer for a music documentary film titled Tiny Tim: King For A Day, another music doc about a musician most don't know much about. This originally premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year, and also stopped by DOC NYC and the Calgary Underground Film Festival. Narrated by Weird Al Yankovic, Tiny Tim: King For A Day is a biographical doc about a musician who is not only well known for hits such as "Tip Toe Through The Tulips" but for his trail blazing personae that paved the way for other rock stars such as David Bowie, Prince, Iggy Pop, and Boy George. The memorable archival footage, exclusive access to Tiny Tim's intense diaries (read by Weird Al), the playful and powerful animations, and the interviews with his family and friends makes this film not only a captivating portrait of one of the oddest stars the world has ever seen, but also a psychological drama, examining the borderline between insanity and geniality. Featuring lots of archival footage provided by D.A. Pennebaker, Jonas Mekas, Andy Warhol, and others. This looks like a wacky, tragic, captivating true story.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Johan von Sydow's doc Tiny Tim: King For A Day, on YouTube:

Tiny Tim: King For A Day is a biographical documentary about a musician who is not only well known for hits such as TipToe Through The Tulips but for his trailblazing personae that paved the way for other rock stars such as David Bowie, Prince, Iggy Pop, and Boy George. An outcast from a young age, Herbert Khary's rise to stardom as Tiny Tim is the ultimate fairytale. Considered a freak by many of his peers, Tiny Tim left no one unaffected. His wedding to Miss Vicki on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson was watched by over 45 million Americans, and his queer personality has been celebrated by the likes of Bob Dylan and Lady Gaga. There were plans and hopes that Tiny Tim might become a lasting star, not only a novelty act but one man ruined these plans: Tiny Tim. Tiny Tim: King For A Day is a documentary made by Swedish filmmaker Johan von Sydow, his first real doc film following lots of TV movies and TV docs previously. This first premiered at the Fantasia and L'Étrange Film Festivals last year. Juno Films will debut this Tiny Tim doc in select theaters starting on April 23rd, 2021 this spring. For more info, visit their site.