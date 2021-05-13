Welcome to the Ordeal: First Official Trailer for 'Blindspotting' Series

"You don't get to doubt my loyalty!" Starz has debuted an official trailer for the Blindspotting TV series, which will premiere on Starz starting in June. We're breaking our no-TV rules to feature this trailer, mostly because it's also a chance to highlight the outstanding film this show is based on. Blindspotting premiered at Sundance in 2018 and earned quite a bit of acclaim, but it's still being discovered by more people. This new show is executive produced by Rafael Casal & Daveed Diggs from the film, and Casal co-stars and is also working as the showrunner. Set right after the events of the film, the show focuses on Ashley, played by Jasmine Cephas Jones, Miles' partner who must now deal with the challenges of life after he ends up in prison. The cast includes Helen Hunt, Jaylen Barron, Ziggy Baitinger, April Absynth, and Andrew Chappelle. "This provocative and powerful narrative couldn't be more timely, and in picking up the story from Ashley's perspective, we will be able to shine a light on so many of the important social issues that the characters and the audience continue to grapple with." This is looking damn good so far! Check it out below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Starz's Blindspotting TV series, direct from their YouTube:

Ashley's (Jasmine Cephas Jones) partner of twelve years and the father of their son, Miles, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she's forced to move in with Miles' mother and half-sister. A continuation of the events in the Blindspotting film (2018). Starz's "Blindspotting" includes episodes directed by filmmakers Seith Mann ("Homeland", "#FreeRayshawn") & Pete Chatmon (761st, "All Rise", "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet") & Erin Feeley ("Orange is the New Black", "Shameless", "68 Whiskey"). With writing by Alanna Brown, Nijla Mumin, Rafael Casal & Daveed Diggs. Executive produced by Rafael Casal & Daveed Diggs, with Rafael Casal working as the showrunner. Also executive produced by Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, Tim Palen. Starz will debut the Blindspotting TV series starting on June 13th this summer. For more details visit Starz.com.