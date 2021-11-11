Western 'The Last Son' Trailer with Sam Worthington & Thomas Jane

"You'd be surprised what people can do…" Redbox has unveiled an official trailer for the indie film The Last Son, a western thriller from filmmaker Tim Sutton who is known for his low key indie films previously - Memphis, Dark Knight, Donnybrook, Funny Face. In this one, an outlaw attempts to end his evil family line. Sam Worthington stars as Isaac LeMay, a murderous outlaw cursed by a terrible prophecy, hunting down his offspring to prevent his own death before targeting his son. Shot entirely on location in Montana, "The Last Son truly portrays the brutality that was the West in the 19th century." The cast includes Thomas Jane, Colson Baker (aka "Machine Gun Kelly"), Heather Graham, Kim DeLonghi, Scotty Bohnen, Danny Bohnen, and James Landry Hébert. It actually looks a bit better than expected, more cinematic than Sutton's last features. A violent western with a grizzled Worthington ready to take on everyone alone.

Here's the first official trailer for Tim Sutton's The Last Son, direct from Redbox's YouTube:

Tim Sutton's new western The Last Son is set in the Sierra Nevada in the late 19th century. Isaac LeMay (Sam Worthington) is a murderous outlaw cursed by a terrible prophecy, hunting down his offspring to prevent his own murder before targeting his son Cal (Colson Baker). With bounty hunters as well as the enigmatic U.S. officer Solomon (Thomas Jane) on their tail, all are set on a collision course. The Last Son is directed by American filmmaker Tim Sutton, director of the films Pavilion, Memphis, Dark Knight, Donnybrook, and Funny Face previously. The screenplay is written by Greg Johnson. Produced by Steven Luke, Todd Lundbohm, Jib Polhemus, Andre Relis, and Gore Verbinski. Redbox will debut Sutton's The Last Son in select theaters + for Redbox rental starting on December 10th, 2021 this fall. Look any good?