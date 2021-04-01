'What Lies West' Official Trailer with Nicolette Ellis & Chloe Moore

"We're not lost!" "Are we lost…?" Passion River Films has released an official trailer for What Lies West, an indie dramedy about two friends from filmmaker Jessica Ellis making her feature directorial debut. What Lies West is a contemporary coming-of-age film set in the midst of a lush northern California summer. New grad Nicolette is desperate for work, so she takes a summer job "babysitting" a 16-year-old charge who's suffocating under her mother's over-protective rules. Together, they set out on their biggest adventure yet: a four-day hike from the backwoods of Sonoma County to the shores of the Pacific Ocean. Starring Nicolette Ellis & Chloe Moore, with Jack Vincenty, Sionne Elise, Beverly Simmons, Jeff Prater, and Anna Peterson. This looks too much like a student film, but it still has some genuine charm to it from this trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ new poster) for Jessica Ellis' What Lies West, direct from YouTube:

New college graduate Nicolette has a problem: her ex (but is he though?) stranded her without a promised summer job and she needs money, pronto. The only work available is babysitting Chloe, a sheltered teen with a very, very nervous single mom who refuses to let the 16-year-old stay at home by herself. Chloe and Nicolette have nothing in common. Nothing at all, that is, until Chloe starts dragging Nicolette on longer and longer hikes every day. Nicolette soon susses out that Chloe's not just enjoying the excellent weather outdoors; her recalcitrant, reluctant partner has a secret plan, that might just play into Nicolette's own need to stand out from the crowd if she wants to sneak her way into Hollywood. The unlikely pair, united by a shared need to change their lives, set out on their biggest adventure yet: a four-day hiking trip from the backroads of Sonoma County all the way to the Pacific Ocean. But can Nicolette and Chloe overcome their wide personality gap to make it to the beach? And more importantly, can they get all the way back before Chloe's mom finds out? What Lies West is written & directed by filmmaker Jessica Ellis, making her directorial debut. Passion River will release What Lies West direct-to-VOD / DVD starting on May 11th.