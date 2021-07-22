MOVIE TRAILERS

What's Inside the Chest That Can't Be Opened? 'Hum' Official Trailer

by
July 22, 2021
Source: YouTube

Hum Trailer

"The void – it showed me something…" Freestyle Digital Media has released an official trailer for Hum, an indie thriller from filmmaker Henry Johnston, that first premiered at the Indy Film Fest last year. When a mysterious and impenetrable Chest that appeared years ago opens for the first time, a young man becomes inexplicably trapped in the woods along with his spiteful mentor and a strange woman with ties to a local cult. The cast includes Tyler Ross, Andrew Oliveri, Sonaz Izadi, Sierra Miller, and Bradley Smith. The film "is about how one community can be shaken to its core by an unexplainable event; how easily our belief systems and foundations can be upended," explains Johnston. "Some double down, some run away, and others lash out violently. By confronting the supernatural, our protagonist is forced to reckon with his own reality and discover which kind of person he is going to be." Sounds like a good pitch, I'm quite curious.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Henry Johnston's Hum, direct from Freestyle's YouTube:

Hum Poster

Seek the void. Two years ago, a Chest appeared in the forest. It could not be opened. It could not be moved. Its contents were unknown. Within the week, members of the community began to report sightings of their dead loved ones. Hum is both written and directed by indie filmmaker Henry Johnston, director of the films Owen Has a Couch and King Rat previously. Based on a story by Caleb Haydock, and also produced by Caleb Haydock. This first premiered at the Indy Film Fest in Indianapolis last year. Freestyle Digital Media will release Johnston's Hum film direct-to-VOD starting on August 3rd, 2021 this summer. What's inside?

