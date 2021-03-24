White Supremacy Explored in 'Exterminate All the Brutes' Doc Trailer

"Life, liberty, and the pursuit of truth." HBO has revealed a trailer for a compelling new doc series called Exterminate All the Brutes, arriving next month. "Conquest, slavery and the fabrication of 'Whiteness'… The past has a future we never expect." Exterminate All the Brutes is a four-part HBO hybrid docu series from filmmaker Raoul Peck (of I Am Not Your Negro) that challenges how history is being written. It disrupts formal and artistic film conventions by weaving together rich documentary footage and archival material, as well as animation and interpretive scripted cinematic scenes that offer a counter-narrative to (the widely taught) white Eurocentric history. Through a sweeping story in which history, contemporary life and fiction are wholly intertwined, the series challenges the audience to re-think the very notion of how history is being written. Uh, this sounds (and looks) awesome. And as uncomfortable as it is to watch, I like when they boldly tell the truth about humanity and its terribleness throughout history. This is a must watch.

Here's the official trailer for HBO doc mini-series Exterminate All the Brutes, direct from YouTube:

Exterminate All the Brutes is a four-part hybrid docuseries that provides a visually arresting journey through time, into the darkest hours of humanity. Through his personal voyage, Peck deconstructs the making and masking of history, digging deep into the exploitative and genocidal aspects of European colonialism — from America to Africa and its impact on society today. Based on works by three authors and scholars: Sven Lindqvist’s Exterminate All the Brutes, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz’s An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States, and Michel-Rolph Trouillot’s Silencing the Past. Exterminate All the Brutes revisits and reframes the profound meaning of the Native American genocide and American slavery and their fundamental implications for our present. Exterminate All the Brutes is directed by award-winning Haitian filmmaker Raoul Peck, director of the docs Lumumba, Profit & Nothing But!, Fatal Assistance, and the Oscar-nominated I Am Not Your Negro, plus also the feature films Haitian Corner, The Man by the Shore, Desounen: Dialogue with Death, Murder in Pacot, and The Young Karl Marx. HBO will debut the new Exterminate All the Brutes series streaming on HBO starting April 7th this spring. Who's interested?