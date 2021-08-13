Who Is He, Really? Official Trailer for Netflix's Mysterious 'Clickbait

"What are you actually doing to find him?" Netflix has unveiled a trailer for a mysterious, intriguing thriller mini-series titled Clickbait, directed by filmmaker Brad Anderson (of Transsiberian, Vanishing on 7th St, Stonehearst Asylum, Beirut). Even though it's a series, this trailer plays like a feature film trailer, and sets up a story that seems like a story from a movie extended into 8 episodes for Netflix. When family man Nick Brewer is abducted in a crime with a sinister online twist, those closest to him race to uncover who is behind it and why. "Victim or Suspect? Crime or Conspiracy? Innocent or Guilty?" This stars Adrian Grenier, Zoe Kazan, Jaylin Fletcher, Camaron Engels, Jessica Collins, Betty Gabriel, Motell Gyn Foster, Abraham Lim, and Daniel Henshall. It all seems pretty obvious from this trailer what's going on - he's really a shady guy, his family refuses to believe it, someone he hurt is trying to play a game to wake people up and make everyone learn a lesson. Are there more crazy twists than that? We'll have to watch to find out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Brad Anderson's series Clickbait, direct from YouTube:

Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) is a loving father, husband, brother, who one day suddenly & mysteriously disappears. A video appears on the web of the badly beaten Nick holding a card that says "I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die." Is this a threat or confession? Or both? As his sister (Zoe Kazan) and wife (Betty Gabriel) rush to find and save him, they uncover a side of Nick they didn't know existed. An eight-episode limited series told from revolving points of view, Clickbait is a compelling, high stakes thriller that explores the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media, revealing the ever-widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas. Clickbait is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Brad Anderson, of the films Next Stop Wonderland, Happy Accidents, Session 9, The Machinist, Transsiberian, Vanishing on 7th Street, The Call, Stonehearst Asylum, Beirut, and Fractured previously. The series is created by Tony Ayres and Christian White, who also wrote the scripts. Netflix will debut Clickbait streaming worldwide starting on August 25th, 2021 this summer.