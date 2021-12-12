'Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America' Documentary Trailer

"Once again, we are at a tipping point." Sony Classics has debuted an official trailer for a provocative new documentary called Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America, an intensely sobering look at the very racist history of America. (Not to be confused with Luca Guadagnino's series We Are Who We Are from last year.) This initially premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and stopped by many other fests including Hot Docs, AFI Fest, and the Seattle, Milwaukee, Woodstock, & Philadelphia Film Festivals. Interweaving lecture, personal anecdotes, interviews, and shocking revelations, criminal defense / civil rights lawyer Jeffery Robinson draws a stark timeline of anti-Black racism in the United States, from slavery to the modern myth of a post-racial America (the times we're in now). As important and necessary as it is to have this conversation, I just don't know if it will make a difference anymore. I certainly hope people will watch this doc and think differently, but will that actually happen? It's worth a shot! Take a look below.

Official trailer for Emily & Sarah Kunstler's doc Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America:

Interweaving lecture, personal anecdotes, interviews, and shocking revelations, in the documentary Who We Are — A Chronicle of Racism in America, criminal defense/civil rights lawyer Jeffery Robinson draws a stark timeline of anti-Black racism in the United States, from slavery to the modern myth of a post-racial America. Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America is co-directed by acclaimed doc filmmakers Emily Kunstler & Sarah Kunstler, both directors of the doc William Kunstler: Disturbing the Universe previously, as well as a few other shorts. Written by Jeffery Robinson. It's produced by Vanessa Hope, Emily Kunstler, Sarah Kunstler, Jeffery Robinson. This initially premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Sony Pictures Classics will release Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America in select US theaters starting on January 14th, 2022 early next year. Visit the film's official website. Anyone curious?