Who Will Reign Supreme in the 'American Sausage Standoff' Trailer

"This is not a neck-and-neck race!" Goldwyn Films has released an official trailer for American Sausage Standoff, which is the new name instead of the original title Gutterbee. This is actually a film made by a Danish filmmaker, set in America, that originally premiered in 2019 but is only now getting a US release. It's a story about two hopeless dreamers who join forces in a quest to erect the ultimate German sausage restaurant. It is also a "social satire about the nexus of identity fear, where religion becomes an intellectual cul-de-sac, and racism, homophobia and intolerance reign supreme." A film about sausages & friendship. Follow the story of Edward, played by Ewen Bremner, and Mike, played by Antony Starr, who join up with plans to open a German sausage restaurant in the small town of Gutterbee. The cast also includes W. Earl Brown, Joshua Harto, Clark Middleton, Chance Kelly, Pia Mechler, Gareth Williams, and Sarah Minnich. This looks so wacky and weird and undercooked, I don't even know what to say. Have fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ulrich Thomsen's American Sausage Standoff, from YouTube:

Mike, a hustler and American dreamer, meets Edward, a bipolar sausage enthusiast. Mike is fresh out of prison with no clear path, Edward is stalled on the tracks. When he learns of Edward's humble notion of opening a German sausage restaurant in order to bring peace & understanding to the world, he inspires Edward to revive his long lost dream. Then there's Jimmy, a sentimental racist and local kingpin. Jimmy is not up for the idea. He's been scaring off the Chinese. Gutterbee is for whites only. America first - and definitely no fancy foreign frankfurters. And there's Hank, Jimmy's reformed gay son, who's desperate to prove himself worthy of his father's love. And there's Edward's crush on the one-legged bartender, Sue. And his mood swings. And the the local church. And the sheriff. If not for these obstacles, the American Dream, humanity and forgiveness would prevail, but have they bitten off more than they could chew? We shall see. American Sausage Standoff, formerly known as Gutterbee, is written and directed by Danish actor / filmmaker Ulrich Thomsen, his second feature film after directing In Embryo previously. This initially premiered at the 2019 São Paulo Film Festival, and it already opened in Denmark last year. Goldwyn Films opens American Sausage Standoff in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 27th, 2021. Who's in?