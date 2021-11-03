Wild Trailer for 'The Observers' Doc Examining Modern Day UFOlogy

"There is still a lot of truth that has yet to be revealed." 1019 Pictures has released another UFO film titled The Observers, this one from "controversial and visionary" director Roger R. Richards. The descriptions for this are wild. "If you have ever questioned the possibility of time travel, extraterrestrial life, advanced top-secret technology, or alternate dimensions, The Observers is a nonstop, must see, mind bender. Awaken to the possibilities of an unimaginable reality, where UFO Disclosure triggers a quantum leap in human evolution." I don't know about that, but uh sure, let's see what you've got! Richards brings together top UFO researchers, whistleblowers, witnesses, abductees and experiencers, in his 5th doc dedicated to unpacking the complex nature of our collective reality. Pretty much everyone they show in this trailer seems dubious and none of them seem like they have any credible details to offer, but this will be fascinating for conspiracy theorists anyway. Please don't lose your mind down the UFO rabbit hole by watching this. Be careful, folks.

Here's the official trailer for Roger R. Richards' documentary The Observers, from 1091's YouTube:

Filmed during the release of the much anticipated 2021 UAP (Unidentifiable Ariel Phenomenon) report, The Observers documentary film is a comprehensive and timely conversation that plumbs the depths of the UFO phenomenon and asks the hard questions at the heart of this global enigma. An in-depth exploration, into the at times horrifying, yet equally fascinating abyss of modern day "UFOlogy". Director Roger R. Richards brings together top UFO researchers, whistleblowers, witnesses, abductees and experiencers, in his 5th feature documentary film dedicated to unpacking the complex nature of our collective reality. The Observers is directed by UFO conspiracy doc filmmaker Roger R. Richards, director of the films Above Majestic, The Cosmic Secret, A Thousand Pieces previously, and The Deep Rig also this year. 1091 Pictures already debuted The Observers doc direct-to-VOD on October 27th, 2021 last month. Watch it right now.