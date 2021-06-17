Will Ferrell & Paul Rudd in Teaser for 'The Shrink Next Door' Series

"Therapy works! It's empowering!" Apple TV+ has unveiled the first teaser trailer for a new series debuting later this fall titled The Shrink Next Door, based on a true story. Inspired by the true story of Marty and the therapist who turned his life around… then took it over. When he first meets Dr. Ike, Marty just wants to get better at boundaries. Over 30 years, he'll learn all about them—and what happens when they get crossed. The series, directed by Michael Showalter & Jesse Peretz, stars Will Ferrell as Marty, and Paul Rudd as Dr. Ike Herschkopf. The series also stars Kathryn Hahn as Phyllis, Marty's younger sister, and Casey Wilson as Bonnie, the wife of Dr. Herschkopf, plus Gable Swanlund, Sarayu Blue, and Kesia Brooke. This sounds a lot like the same concept in the comedy movie What About Bob? from 1991, about a guy who invades his psychiatrist's home and befriends his family after "feeling better". Perhaps inspired by the same true story? Nonetheless, this cast is pretty much perfect and I'm looking forward to seeing more from this.

Here's the first teaser for Michael Showalter & Jesse Peretz's The Shrink Next Door, from YouTube:

Inspired by true events, The Shrink Next Door details the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf (Paul Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin "Marty" Markowitz (Will Ferrell). Over the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly inserts himself into Marty's life, even moving into Marty's Hamptons home and persuading Marty to name him president of the family business. The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest. The Shrink Next Door features episodes directed by Michael Showalter (director of the films The Baxter, Hello My Name Is Doris, The Big Sick, and The Lovebirds previously; creator of the new "Wet Hot American Summer" series) & Jesse Peretz (director on "Girls", "GLOW", and the films The Château, The Ex, Our Idiot Brother, and Juliet Naked previously). Written by Georgia Pritchett, Adam Countee, Ethan Kuperberg, Stuart Zicherman, Catherine Shepherd, and Sas Goldberg. Produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. Apple will debut The Shrink Next Door streaming on Apple TV+ on November 12th, 2021 later this fall.