Will Patton in Gritty Coal Mine Monster Movie 'The Devil Below' Trailer

"It took my son, and I've been fighting him ever since." Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for The Devil Below, a new horror film (formerly titled Shookum Hills) from filmmaker / VFX supervisor Brad Parker (director of the very creepy Chernobyl Diaries previously). A geological expedition to an Appalachian sinkhole becomes a fight for survival against a mysterious force. When a team of researchers try to find out how fires started in underground coal mines that have been ablaze for decades, they encounter something much more frightening hiding within. The film stars Alicia Sanz, Adan Canto, Zach Avery, Chinaza Uche, Jesse Latourette, Jonathan Sadowski, and Will Patton. The best part about this is definitely the grizzled Will Patton. It looks a bit like Tremors meets The Descent, which is kind of a thrilling mash-up.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Brad Parker's The Devil Below, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

There is an abandoned place nestled deep in Appalachian country where underground coal mines have been ablaze for decades. When a team of researchers try to find out how the fires started, they discover something much more startling than the mystery that sent them there: they're not alone. The Devil Below, formerly known as Shookum Hills, is directed by American filmmaker Bradley Parker, a VFX supervisor and the director of the film Chernobyl Diaries previously. The screenplay is written by Stefan Jaworski and Eric Scherbarth. It's produced by Julio Hallivis, Diego Hallivis, Andres Rosende, Alejandro de Leon. Vertical Ent. will debut Parker's The Devil Below in select theaters + on VOD starting March 5th, 2021 this winter.