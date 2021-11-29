Will Poulter & Naomi Ackie in Johnny Flynn Musical 'The Score' Teaser

"Oh I'm burning, oh he's burning, oh I'm burninggg…" West End Films from the UK has revealed the first teaser trailer for an indie film titled The Score, described as a "heist musical" about criminals planning a "big score". Wait, what?! Two small time crooks drive out to a secluded cafe. As they wait for a rendezvous hand-over, Troy falls in love with the waitress, Gloria, and begins to question his life choices… From the producers of Yesterday, The Score "boldly combines real time heist-thriller suspense with offbeat romance and a killer soundtrack; starring and featuring the music of Johnny Flynn." The cast features Naomi Ackie and Will Poulter, along with Johnny Flynn, Lydia Wilson, Roger Ashton-Griffiths, and Lucian Msamati. Okay, I'm definitely curious about this! The first trailer was online briefly, but then was pulled down. There's still a teaser clip from the festival to watch to get an idea of what is going on in this anyway…

Here's the first UK teaser trailer (+ poster) for Malachi Smyth's The Score, direct from YouTube:

Two small time crooks, Mike (Flynn) and Troy (Poulter), are on a mission – the "score" – that they both expect will transform their circumstances. At a roadside café, as they wait for a rendezvous hand-over, Troy falls in love with the waitress, Gloria (Ackie), and begins to question his life choices… while the threat of real danger is driving to meet them soon. The Score is both written and directed by British filmmaker Malachi Smyth, making his feature directorial debut after one other short, and writing scripts for a few other films previously. It's produced by Ben Pullen and Matthew James Wilkinson. This recently premiered at the 2021 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival this fall. West End Films will release Smyth's The Score in UK cinemas, but no date has been confirmed yet - stay tuned for updates. Interested in seeing more from this?