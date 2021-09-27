Will Smith in National Geographic's 'Welcome to Earth' Series Trailer

"I'm beginning to think that I might be missing something." Disney+ has revealed an official trailer for a new adventure doc series called Welcome to Earth, from National Geographic and executive produced by Darren Aronofsky and his company Protozoa. The visually stunning series follows actor Will Smith on an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world to explore Earth's greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets. "It might seem humans have mapped every inch of our planet's surface, but look closer and you'll discover that there is still so much more to uncover — the age of exploration is far from over!" Will is guided by elite explorers on an awe-inspiring journey, getting up close and personal with some of the most thrilling spectacles on the planet: from volcanoes to deserts that move to animal swarms with minds of their own. Combining breathtaking cinematography with Will Smith's boundless curiosity and enthusiasm, the blockbuster new series is an exciting, multisensory ride through Earth's most mind-bending portals. Looks like fun! And I'm surprised Smith hasn't done any of things for real before making this. Huh.

Here's the full official trailer for Nat Geo's series Welcome to Earth, direct from Disney+'s YouTube:

Executive produced by visionary Oscar-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, Protozoa Pictures, Jane Root's Nutopia, & Westbrook Studios, Will Smith is guided by elite explorers on an awe-inspiring journey, getting up close and personal with some of the most thrilling spectacles on the planet — from volcanoes that roar in silence to deserts that move beyond our perception to animal swarms with minds of their own. The top-of-class adventurers leading Will through these incredible experiences include marine biologist & National Geographic Explorer Diva Amon, polar expeditionist Dwayne Fields, engineer & National Geographic Explorer Albert Lin, National Geographic Photographer Cristina Mittermeier, and the mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer. No directors are listed. Welcome to Earth is exec produced by Darren Aronofsky, Jane Root, Ari Handel, Peter Lovering, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Matt Renner, Miguel Melendez, and Chris L. Kugelman. Featuring music by Daniel Pemberton. Disney will premiere Nat Geo's Welcome to Earth series streaming on Disney+ starting in December 2021 later this year. Who's in?