William Shatner & Jean Smart in RomCom 'Senior Moment' Trailer

"This is not about you getting back your license to drive, this is about your license to live!" Screen Media Films has unveiled an official trailer for an old timers romantic comedy called Senior Moment, made by filmmaker Giorgio Serafini. This zany romcom set in SoCal features William Shatner and Jean Smart in a lovers-at-any-age romance. After drag racing his vintage convertible around Palm Springs, a retired NASA test pilot loses his driver's license. Forced to take public transportation, he meets Caroline. Now he must not only battle with the DMV, he must also find new ways to navigate love and life without his beloved vintage Porsche. The film's cast also includes Christopher Lloyd, Esai Morales, Katrina Bowden, and Carlos Miranda. This definitely seems like a "for adults only" kind of comedy, if you know what I mean. I'm not even old enough for it. And it looks like Lloyd is the best part about it, having all the fun as his wacky friend.

Here's the first official trailer for Giorgio Serafini's Senior Moment, direct from Screen Media's YouTube:

Victor Martin (William Shatner) is a retired NASA test pilot often seen speeding around Palm Springs in his vintage Porsche convertible with his best friend Sal (Christopher Lloyd) in tow. His life changes when his license is revoked for drag racing and his car impounded. Forced to take public transportation for the first time, he meets his polar opposite Caroline (Jean Smart) and learns to navigate love and life again as he goes up against the state's new DA to get back his license and car. Senior Moment is directed by Belgian filmmaker Giorgio Serafini, director of many films including The Good War, Johnny's Gone, Ambushed, Blood of Redemption, Puncture Wounds, My Boy, 200 Degrees, Flashburn, The Executioners, and also The Tracker previously. The screenplay is written by Kurt Brungardt and Christopher Momenee. Screen Media will release Serafini's Senior Moment in select theaters + on VOD starting March 26th. Who's interested?