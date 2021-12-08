'Witness the Return' in One More Trailer for 'The Book of Boba Fett'

"Left for dead… on the sands of Tatooine… I am Boba Fett." Disney / Lucasfilm have debuted yet another new 60-second trailer for the upcoming Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, launching streaming on December 29th at the end of this month. This thrilling new sci-fi show finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett along with mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate… Temuera Morrison returns to star as Boba Fett, with a cast including Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, and more to be revealed with each new episode. This is the best trailer yet! Seriously epic vibes with this one. And a fun reminder that, oh yeah that's right, Boba was left in the stomach of the Sarlacc on Tatooine for years during ROTJ. But he's back! And returning with a vengeance. Yeahhh I think it's going to be good.

Here's the new "The Return" trailer for Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett series, direct from YouTube:

You can also rewatch the first full trailer for Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett here, for even more footage.

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The Book of Boba Fett series will feature episodes directed by filmmakers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Robert Rodriguez. In addition to them, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. Disney will be debuting Lucasfilm's The Book of Boba Fett series streaming on Disney+ starting December 29th at the end of this year. Ready to watch?