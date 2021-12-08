'Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the...' Teaser

"It's illegal to make a false report, Anna." Netflix has revealed a teaser for a horror comedy series titled, in full: Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. This looks like the best mockery of horror since the Scary Movie series, which was dumb but fun. From creators Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson & Larry Dorf, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is a darkly comedic, wine-soaked, satirical slant on the psychological thriller that will have you guessing who, what, where, why and how in the hell?! until the very end. The story follows a heartbroken woman, who just sits at home and stars out the window and drinks wine, watching life go by. Until she witnesses a murder… Or did she? This is making fun of The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train and all of these kind of movies. Kristen Bell stars, with Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony, & Benjamin Levy Aguilar. A short teaser, but it's all about that title. And the wine.

For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits at home with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she? Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf. It's executive produced by Kristen Bell along with Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions. The series features "8 x ~30-minute, built-to-be-binged episodes" that will be streaming on Netflix on January 28th, 2022 next month. Who's ready to meet the Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl…?