Wonderful Official Trailer for Doggie Doc 'Stray' Filmed in Istanbul

"Nothing bothers someone who lives day to day." Magnolia Pictures has debuted the first trailer for another wonderful doggie documentary titled Stray. This is sort of a spiritual sequel or companion piece to Keti, the film about stray cats in Istanbul. Stray focuses on stray dogs in Istanbul - three of them specifically: Zeytin, Nazar and Kartal. This originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and also played at DOC NYC and the Montreal Documentary + Stockholm Film Fest. "Stray is a critical observation of human civilization through the unfamiliar gaze of dogs and a sensory voyage into new ways of seeing." I saw this as part of DOC NYC last fall and completely loved it. Instant favorite. It could not be a more perfect doggie doc, and fits right in with Los Reyes and many other films about how remarkable dogs are. They are truly the kings of this world, and they deserve all our love. And all of our bones and treats, because of course they do.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Elizabeth Lo's documentary Stray, direct from Magnolia's YouTube:

Stray explores what it means to live as a being without status or security, following three strays - Zeytin, Nazar and Kartal - as they embark on inconspicuous journeys through Turkish society that allow us an unvarnished portrait of human life — and their own canine culture. Zeytin, fiercely independent, embarks on adventures through the city at night; Nazar, nurturing and protective, easily befriends the humans around her; while Kartal, a shy puppy living on the outskirts of a construction site, finds companions in the security guards who care for her. The disparate lives of Zeytin, Nazar and Kartal intersect when they each form intimate bonds with a group of young Syrians who share the streets with them. Whether they lead us into bustling streets or decrepit ruins, the gaze of these strays acts as a window into the overlooked corners of society: women in loveless marriages, protesters without arms, refugees without sanctuary. Stray is directed by up-and-coming doc filmmaker Elizabeth Lo, making her first feature after directing numerous shorts previously. This first premiered last year at the Tribeca Film Festival. Magnolia will release Stray in "virtual cinemas" + on VOD starting March 5th this winter. For more details, visit the official site.