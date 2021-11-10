X-Mas Feud in Idaho in 'Twas The Fight Before Christmas' Doc Trailer

"I love Christmas more than life itself." Apple has released an official trailer for a wacky docu-drama film with the creative title 'Twas The Fight Before Christmas, which will be streaming on Apple TV+ during the Thanksgiving holidays this month. The film follows a Christmas-loving man who always gets obsessed with bringing Christmas cheer to all, and causes a fight when the homeowners' association informs him that the event he planned violates the rules of the neighborhood. After moving to a home in a quiet community in North Idaho, the other residents quickly got upset at his plans to turn his Christmas Lights House into a massive event. So they tried to take him to court! And the battle begins… "It was always his way or no way." Usually I'd say the neighbors are totally nuts about something fun like this, but from this trailer, it definitely seems like this guy is the crazy one here. This all seems so unnecessary and extravagant and… narcissistic? Not very cheerful. I am curious only to see what happens and how the doc frames this story with both sides.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Becky Read's doc 'Twas The Fight Before Christmas, from YouTube:

Twas The Fight Before Christmas follows the story of a North Idaho neighborhood turned upside down by one man's obsession with bringing Christmas cheer to all, through the biggest community Christmas event America has ever seen. Christmas-loving lawyer Jeremy Morris' plan hits a snag when the home owners' association informs him that the event violates the rules of the neighborhood. A contentious fight over the festivities erupts and things snowball out of control. As the situation escalates, the film asks the question, who wins when different rights & interests collide? It pieces together the polarized perspectives in this quirky Christmas tale about freedoms, with a message about differences and tolerance at its heart. 'Twas The Fight Before Christmas is directed by American producer / filmmaker Becky Read, of the other doc Killer in Our Classroom: Never Again previously. Produced by Lisa Gomer and Julia Nottingham. Apple will debut 'Twas The Fight Before Christmas streaming on Apple TV+ on November 26th, 2021 this fall.