'Y: The Last Man' Series First Trailer with Ashley Romans & Diane Lane

"An apocalyptic event has wiped out all men on Earth… except for one. And his monkey." FX on Hulu has finally unveiled an official trailer for the Y: The Last Man series, which will begin showing in September with 10 episodes to start. We're featuring this trailer despite our usual no-TV rules because we have covered updates on a Y: The Last Man for more than a decade. (Seriously!) We have spent many years writing about various versions in the works, starting all the way back in 2007. They finally made it! Ben Schnetzer stars as the only man left in the world, Yorick Brown, and he's joined by a big ensemble cast including Diane Lane, Ashley Romans, Olivia Thirlby, Quincy Kirkwood, Jess Salgueiro, Samantha Brown, Laura de Carteret, and Sydney Meyer. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, "Y" is the last surviving male human on the planet. Based on the comic series "Y: The Last Man." Considering this is about a world of only women, it's nice to see the entire team, including all the writers & directors, are women. Looks good so far.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Eliza Clark's Y: The Last Man series, direct from YouTube:

It was a day like any other… until it wasn't… FX's "Y: The Last Man" series traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better. Y: The Last Man is a series featuring 10 episodes directed by various filmmakers including: Louise Friedberg, Destiny Ekaragha, Daisy von Scherler Mayer, Mairzee Almas, Cheryl Dunye, Karena Evans, and Lauren Wolkstein. Created for television by Eliza Clark ("Animal Kingdom"), who also works as the showrunner and screenwriter. Other writers include Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Olivia Purnell, and Tian Jun Gu as executive story editor. Adapted from the beloved comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan & Pia Guerra, originally published from 2002 to 2008 by Vertigo. Produced by FX Productions and co-produced by Color Force. FX on Hulu will release Y: The Last Man streaming weekly starting on September 13th, 2021. First impression? How does it look?