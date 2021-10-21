Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Trailer for Michael Bay's 'Ambulance' Movie

Over one day across the streets of L.A., three lives will change forever. Universal Pictures has debuted the first official trailer for Michael Bay's new movie titled Ambulance, an action thriller set on the streets of Los Angeles following two robbers who steal an ambulance after their bank heist goes awry. Bay is reeling it in this time, with a movie that takes place in only ONE city! Ha. In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, two desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT onboard, too. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González, and Garret Dillahunt. This is actually a remake of the 2005 Danish film Ambulancen. Okay this looks awesome! Surprise, surprise, Bay kicking ass by bringing the action back to Los Angeles. So many badass shots! And Jake Gyllenhaal looks extra mean in this. I'm so down! Bring it on, Bay, bring it on.

Here's the first official trailer for Michael Bay's Ambulance movie, direct from Universal's YouTube:

Decorated veteran Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), desperate for money to cover his wife's medical bills, asks for help from the one person he shouldn't—his adoptive brother Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score with the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife's survival on the line, Will can't say no. But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT (Eiza González) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will & Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen. Ambulance is directed by American action filmmaker Michael Bay, of Bad Boys, The Rock, Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, Bad Boys II, The Island, Transformers, Revenge of the Fallen, Dark of the Moon, Pain & Gain, T'formers: Age of Extinction & The Last Knight, 13 Hours, and 6 Underground previously. The screenplay is by Chris Fedak, based on the original story & screenplay for the 2005 Danish film Ambulancen by Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen. Universal will release Ambulance in theaters on February 18th, 2022 early next year.