Yancy Butler Must Battle Evil in Horror 'The Accursed' Official Trailer

"If I would've known, I never would've come here." Gravitas Ventures has unveiled the trailer for an indie horror film titled The Accursed, also known as Severed Silence, from writers / filmmakers Elizabeta Vidovic and Kathryn Michelle, both making their feature directorial debut with this film. It opens in a few more weeks, available to watch on VOD anywhere. Yancy Butler stars as a woman who has spent twenty years suppressing and fighting off a maleficent curse that was placed upon her bloodline. Then one day a family member knowingly releases it, forcing her to kill or to be killed. The cast includes Izabela Vidovic, Goran Visnjic, Maiara Walsh, George Harrison Xanthis, and Melora Walters. Unfortunately this does not look good at all. Only thing I'm wondering is what's in the vines moving all on their own. Strange.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Elizabeta Vidovic & Kathryn Michelle's The Accursed, from YouTube:

Hana (Yancy Butler) has spent the last twenty years suppressing a maleficent curse that was placed upon her bloodline, only to have a family member knowingly release it forcing her to kill or to be killed. The Accursed, otherwise known as Severed Silence, is both co-written and co-directed by filmmakers Elizabeta Vidovic & Kathryn Michelle, both making their feature directorial debut with this film, after making a few other short films together. Produced by Mem Ferda, Kathryn Michelle & Elizabeta Vidovic, and Izabela Vidovic. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas Ventures will debut Vidovic & Michelle's The Accursed in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 12th, 2021.