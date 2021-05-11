Yes, This 'Songs for a Sloth' Trailer is About Making Songs for a Sloth

"You aren't trying hard enough, Maxwell!" Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for Songs for a Sloth, the feature debut of music video director Bradley Hasse. On the verge of a major breakdown, Maxwell meets a talking sloth in his dreams (voiced by Jack McBrayer) and becomes obsessed with saving the animal's habitat in his waking life by returning to his first passion of music. He devises a crazy scheme to make a music for a sloth fundraiser. The indie dramedy stars Richard Hollman, Ava Eisenson, Brian McCarthy, with Arian Moayad. Thankfully this looks as wacky and weird as it sounds, and there doesn't even seem to be any live sloths in it, just this goofy puppet one. Huh. Might be a fun watch? Or not so fun…

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Bradley Hasse's Songs for a Sloth, direct from YouTube:

On the edge of a nervous breakdown, Maxwell (Richard Hollman) is shocked to find he has inherited a sloth sanctuary from his father. When a talking sloth (voiced by Jack McBrayer) visits him in his dreams, Maxwell becomes obsessed with saving the animal's habitat in his waking life by returning to his first passion, music. A poignant mix of comedy, drama, and existential angst, Songs for a Sloth explores the struggle to find a balance between dreams and obligations, between who we want to be and who we feel we should be. Songs for a Sloth is directed by the American filmmaker Bradley Hasse, making his feature directorial debut after a number of shorts and music videos previously. The screenplay is written by Bradley Hasse and Richard Hollman. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas will debut Hasse's Songs for a Sloth direct-to-VOD starting June 15th this summer. Who wants to watch?