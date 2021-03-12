Yet Another Bigfoot Movie - Trailer for Horror Film 'Dawn of the Beast'

"There's an unspeakable evil living out in those woods." Uncork'd has debuted an official trailer for another new Bigfoot movie, this one titled Dawn of the Beast. This is from the same guy who made Monstrous, also written by and co-starring Anna Shields just like this one, and also about some students encountering a murderous Sasquatch in the woods. In Dawn of the Beast, a group of graduate students get more than they bargained for while searching for the legendary Bigfoot. Not only is he real, but there's something far more evil lurking in the shadows – the Wendigo. This film stars Adrian Burke, Ariella Mastroianni, Grant Schumacher, and Anna Shields. It kinda plays like a sort-of-sequel to Monstrous, adding in the Wendigo for even more horrifying fun to turn Bigfoot into the hero by the end. All those creatures are creepy as hell.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Bruce Wemple's Dawn of the Beast, direct from YouTube:

Aiming to find the Bigfoot, a group of graduate students venture deep into an area of the Northeastern wilderness known for its strange creature sightings. Soon, they learn that there is a much more sinister evil lurking in the woods, the Wendigo, and once the spirit knows you’re there, they will come for you. Who will survive in a battle between the two most notorious monsters of the forest? Dawn of the Beast is directed by American filmmaker Bruce Wemple, director of the films Altered Hours and Lake Artifact previously, as well as a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Anna Shields, who also stars in this. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Uncork'd Ent. will release Wemple's Dawn of the Beast direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on April 6th this spring. Who wants to meet this Bigfoot?