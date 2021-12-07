Zac Efron & Anthony Hayes in Gritty, Greed Thriller 'Gold' First Trailer

"You've gotta watch your water, stay out of the town. Ain't no joke out here." Madman Films in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for the film Gold, not to be confused with the other Gold film with Matthew McConaughey. This one is a thriller about two drifters traveling across a deserted wasteland who stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found. It was filmed in Australia last year, and opens down there first starting in January. No US release is set yet. Zac Efron co-stars with Anthony Hayes, who also directs the film. The cast also features Susie Porter. Set in an unforgiving landscape, Gold is a film about what motivates greed and the lengths people will go to in order to secure themselves. At first glance, this seems like a spiritual sequel to David Michôd's underseen & underrated The Rover, also shot in Australia. Looks like another chance for Efron to show that he's a talented actor and deserves that recognition. Check it out.

Here's the official Australian trailer (+ poster) for Anthony Hayes' Gold, direct from YouTube:

When two drifters traveling across a deserted wasteland stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found, the dream of immense wealth and greed takes hold. The discovery soon becomes problematic when they realize a large part of the nugget is buried underground. They hatch a plan to protect and excavate the gold, with one man leaving to secure the necessary equipment. The other remains and must endure the harsh desert elements while battling suspicion he has been abandoned to his own fate. Two-way radios keep them in contact, and with hours and eventually days of dead airtime in between each communication the stranded man begins to run out of supplies. Water is scarce, food even more so. His plans to protect the gold are interrupted by two strangers who may change the course of the men's plans. Gold is directed by Australian actor / filmmaker Anthony Hayes, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Anthony Hayes and Polly Smyth. Madman Films will debut Gold in cinemas in Australia starting on January 13th, 2022. No US release date is set yet - stay tuned. Intrigued?