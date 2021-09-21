Zachary Levi is Kurt Warner in Teaser Trailer for 'American Underdog'

"Coach - I can win for you!" Lionsgate has revealed a teaser for their big football movie titled American Underdog, opening in theaters on Christmas Day later this year. They're really hoping to get people out to theaters during the holidays. The story of NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback, Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming an American Football star. Zachary Levi stars as Kurt, with a cast including Anna Paquin, Dennis Quaid, Adam Baldwin, Bruce McGill, Ser'Darius Blain, Chance Kelly, Morgana Shaw, and Brett Varvel. The film centers on Warner's unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player – but just when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, only with the support of his wife and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Kurt Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is. A tale as old as America: you gotta have that faith or you can't succeed! Believe.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Erwin & Jon Erwin's American Underdog, from YouTube:

