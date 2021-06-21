Zambian Rock Band 'We Intend to Cause Havoc' W.I.T.C.H. Doc Trailer

Meet The Beatles of Zambia! Utopia has released an official trailer for a music history / rock documentary called We Intend To Cause Havoc, which originally premiered at festivals in 2019 and is finally getting a US release this summer. Directed by Gio Arlotta, We Intend To Cause Havoc highlights W.I.T.C.H. (We Intend to Cause Havoc), Zambia's most popular rock band of the 1970s led by the powerful vocalist, Jagari, whose name is an Africanisation of Mick Jagger's. Through the resurrection of a music that was forgotten by many and unheard by most, the film explores the life of a former African rockstar, and the excitement around the rediscovery of his music by a new generation of Western fans. It also captures the influence that the Anglo American Heavy Psychedelic Rock of the 70s had on popular Zambian bands. Their voyage leads to the reunion of W.I.T.C.H. and their first-ever European tour. "Apart from learning more about a beautiful country, its people and its music, what I'd like for the audience to take away is the inspiration to get up and follow their dreams, because you can never know when they will come true." Check out this rock doc below.

Here's the official trailer for Gio Arlotta's doc We Intend to Cause Havoc, direct from YouTube:

Through the resurrection of a music that was forgotten by many and unheard by most, the film explores the life of a former African rockstar, and the excitement around the rediscovery of his music by a new generation of Western fans. Following Jagari's life from his birth in a mud-hut village, through to his Zambian superstardom in the 70s while playing the band's unique blend of heavy psychedelic rock and African rhythms we then delve into his private life, as an arrest and prison sentence in the 90s turned him into a religious devotee and a miner, until thanks to the film's events and collaborators he would perform in front of adoring crowds on his first ever live European tour in 2017, 40 years after his last album was released. We Intend to Cause Havoc is directed by music blogger / filmmaker Gio Arlotta, making his feature directorial debut. This first premiered at the IndieLisboa and Warsaw Film Festivals in 2019. Utopia will release We Intend to Cause Havoc direct-to-VOD starting on July 13th. Visit the film's official website.