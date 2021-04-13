Zombie Jackpot! Full Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead'

"They're smarter, they're faster, they're organized…" Netflix has dropped the full-length trailer for Army of the Dead, the bloody new Zack Snyder movie that he co-wrote and directed in 2019 before the pandemic hit. This project has been in development for over a decade, originally as a direct sequel to Zack's Dawn of the Dead (from 2004), and Snyder finally finished it and it's landing on Netflix in May. Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. The full ensemble cast includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone, and Michael Cassidy. Zombie tigers! Big guns! Zombie elvis! This looks like so much mad zombie fun. I really dig Snyder's "smart zombies" meets Vegas heist concept. This is going to be a blast!

Here's the full-length trailer (+ posters) for Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Snyder's Army of the Dead here, to view the first look again.

Originally announced as a direct sequel to Dawn of the Dead. Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. Army of the Dead is directed by American writer / filmmaker Zack Snyder, director of the movies Dawn of the Dead, 300, Watchmen, Sucker Punch, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Zack Snyder's Justice League (aka The Snyder Cut) previously. The screenplay is written by Zack Snyder & Shay Hatten & Joby Harold, based on an original story by Zack Snyder & Joby Harold. Produced by Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Zack Snyder. Netflix will release Snyder's Army of the Dead movie in theaters nationwide + streaming on Netflix starting May 21st, 2021 this summer season. How gnarly does it look?