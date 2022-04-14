2022 Cannes Film Festival Selection - Cronenberg, Östlund, Reichardt

Every year, cinephiles wake up early for the announcement from France of the films playing at the Cannes Film Festival. For the 75th Cannes Film Festival taking place this May, they've confirmed an exciting set of films from a number of beloved, well-established filmmakers (usual for this festival), as well as some first-timers. Cannes is returning to its usual spot in May at the beginning of the summer, running from May 17th to 28th. Last year it was held in July due to pandemic setbacks, but now they're getting back into the groove with a big 75th anniversary celebration happening in late May. The 2022 selection is fantastic so far! Everyone from George Miller to Cronenberg to Kelly Reichardt to Park Chan-wook to Ruben Östlund to Baz Luhrmann to Quentin Dupieux to Riley Keough. All these major names! So far there are 49 films as part of this selection. They will add a few more films soon - Thierry Frémaux also revealed there will be some last minute additions confirmed over the next few weeks - keep an eye out. View the full list of 2022 films below.

Here's the complete selection of 2022 films directly from Cannes, including the director for easy reference.

COMPETITION (19 FILMS):

Holy Spider - dir. Ali Abbasi

Les Amandiers - dir. Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

Crimes of the Future - dir. David Cronenberg

The Stars at Noon - dir. Claire Denis

Brother and Sister (Frère et Sœur) - dir. Arnaud Desplechin

Tori and Lokita - dirs. Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne

Close - dir. Lukas Dhont

Armageddon Time - dir. James Gray

Broker - dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda

Nostalgia - dir. Mario Martone

R.M.N. - dir. Cristian Mungiu

Triangle of Sadness - dir. Ruben Östlund

Decisions to Leave - dir. Park Chan-Wook

Showing Up - dir. Kelly Reichardt

Leila’s Brothers - dir. Saeed Roustayi

Boy from Heaven - dir. Tarik Saleh

Tchaikovsky’s Wife - dir. Kirill Serebrennikov

Hi-Han (Eo) - dir. Jerzy Skolimowski

OPENING NIGHT FILM:

Z [comme Z] (Final Cut) - dir. Michel Hazanavicius

OUT OF COMPETITION (5 FILMS):

Top Gun: Maverick - dir. Joseph Kosinski

Elvis - dir. Baz Luhrmann

Three Thousand Years of Longing - dir. George Miller

November - dir. Cédric Jimenez

Masquerade - dir. Nicolas Bedos

UN CERTAIN REGARD (15 FILMS):

The Worst (Les Pires) - dirs. Lise Akoka & Romane Gueret

Burning Days (Kurak Günler) - dir. Emin Alper

Metronom - dir. Alexandru Belc

All the People I'll Never Be (Retour a Seoul) - dir. Davy Chou

Sick of Myself - dir. Kristoffer Borgli

Domingo and the Mist (Domingo y La Niebla) - dir. Ariel Escalante Meza

Plan 75 - dir. Hayakawa Chie

Beast - dirs. Riley Keough & Gina Gammell

Corsage - dir. Marie Kreutzer

Butterfly Vision (Bachennya Metelyka) - dir. Maksym Nakonechnyi

Godland (Vanskabte Land) - dir. Hlynur Pálmason

Rodeo - dir. Lola Quivoron

Joyland - dir. Saim Sadiq

The Stranger - dir. Thomas M. Wright

The Silent Twins - dir. Agnieszka Smoczynska

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS (3 FILMS):

Moonage Daydream (David Bowie doc) - dir. Brett Morgen

Smoking Makes You Cough (Fumer fait Tousser) - dir. Quentin Dupieux

Hunt - dir. Lee Jung-Jae

SPECIAL SCREENINGS (3 FILMS):

The Natural History of Destruction - dir. Sergei Loznitsa

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind - dir. Ethan Coen

All That Breathes - dir. Shaunak Sen

CANNES PREMIÈRE (4 FILMS):

Nightfall (Esterno Notte) - dir. Marco Bellocchio

Our Brothers (Nos Frangins) - dir. Rachid Bouchareb

Irma Vep (Series) - dir. Olivier Assayas

Dodo - dir. Panos H. Koutras

So that's the line-up for Cannes 2022, with likely a few others to be added in the next few weeks (the list above will automatically be updated with ALL of the official 2022 films as they're revealed). I can't wait to start watching! There's so many on here that I'm already buzzing about - we have a new film from The Lure director Agnieszka Smoczynska, a surprise David Bowie documentary, George Miller's epic new film, even a new Quentin Dupieux comedy (following his other film at Berlinale this year), new James Gray & Kore-eda films, that freaky new Cronenberg (watch the teaser), not to mention Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis (both of which I've got a good feeling about already). This is such a promising and invigorating selection for the 75th Cannes! As always - I'm looking forward to getting back onto the sunny Croisette in May so that we can start screening films in hopes that we're all blown away by some of these in the line-up. The 2022 Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17th to May 28th in Cannes, France. Which of these are you most excited about?