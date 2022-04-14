LATEST NEWS
2022 Cannes Film Festival Selection - Cronenberg, Östlund, Reichardt
by Alex Billington
April 14, 2022
Source: Cannes
Every year, cinephiles wake up early for the announcement from France of the films playing at the Cannes Film Festival. For the 75th Cannes Film Festival taking place this May, they've confirmed an exciting set of films from a number of beloved, well-established filmmakers (usual for this festival), as well as some first-timers. Cannes is returning to its usual spot in May at the beginning of the summer, running from May 17th to 28th. Last year it was held in July due to pandemic setbacks, but now they're getting back into the groove with a big 75th anniversary celebration happening in late May. The 2022 selection is fantastic so far! Everyone from George Miller to Cronenberg to Kelly Reichardt to Park Chan-wook to Ruben Östlund to Baz Luhrmann to Quentin Dupieux to Riley Keough. All these major names! So far there are 49 films as part of this selection. They will add a few more films soon - Thierry Frémaux also revealed there will be some last minute additions confirmed over the next few weeks - keep an eye out. View the full list of 2022 films below.
Here's the complete selection of 2022 films directly from Cannes, including the director for easy reference.
COMPETITION (19 FILMS):
Holy Spider - dir. Ali Abbasi
Les Amandiers - dir. Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Crimes of the Future - dir. David Cronenberg
The Stars at Noon - dir. Claire Denis
Brother and Sister (Frère et Sœur) - dir. Arnaud Desplechin
Tori and Lokita - dirs. Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne
Close - dir. Lukas Dhont
Armageddon Time - dir. James Gray
Broker - dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda
Nostalgia - dir. Mario Martone
R.M.N. - dir. Cristian Mungiu
Triangle of Sadness - dir. Ruben Östlund
Decisions to Leave - dir. Park Chan-Wook
Showing Up - dir. Kelly Reichardt
Leila’s Brothers - dir. Saeed Roustayi
Boy from Heaven - dir. Tarik Saleh
Tchaikovsky’s Wife - dir. Kirill Serebrennikov
Hi-Han (Eo) - dir. Jerzy Skolimowski
OPENING NIGHT FILM:
Z [comme Z] (Final Cut) - dir. Michel Hazanavicius
OUT OF COMPETITION (5 FILMS):
Top Gun: Maverick - dir. Joseph Kosinski
Elvis - dir. Baz Luhrmann
Three Thousand Years of Longing - dir. George Miller
November - dir. Cédric Jimenez
Masquerade - dir. Nicolas Bedos
UN CERTAIN REGARD (15 FILMS):
The Worst (Les Pires) - dirs. Lise Akoka & Romane Gueret
Burning Days (Kurak Günler) - dir. Emin Alper
Metronom - dir. Alexandru Belc
All the People I'll Never Be (Retour a Seoul) - dir. Davy Chou
Sick of Myself - dir. Kristoffer Borgli
Domingo and the Mist (Domingo y La Niebla) - dir. Ariel Escalante Meza
Plan 75 - dir. Hayakawa Chie
Beast - dirs. Riley Keough & Gina Gammell
Corsage - dir. Marie Kreutzer
Butterfly Vision (Bachennya Metelyka) - dir. Maksym Nakonechnyi
Godland (Vanskabte Land) - dir. Hlynur Pálmason
Rodeo - dir. Lola Quivoron
Joyland - dir. Saim Sadiq
The Stranger - dir. Thomas M. Wright
The Silent Twins - dir. Agnieszka Smoczynska
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS (3 FILMS):
Moonage Daydream (David Bowie doc) - dir. Brett Morgen
Smoking Makes You Cough (Fumer fait Tousser) - dir. Quentin Dupieux
Hunt - dir. Lee Jung-Jae
SPECIAL SCREENINGS (3 FILMS):
The Natural History of Destruction - dir. Sergei Loznitsa
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind - dir. Ethan Coen
All That Breathes - dir. Shaunak Sen
CANNES PREMIÈRE (4 FILMS):
Nightfall (Esterno Notte) - dir. Marco Bellocchio
Our Brothers (Nos Frangins) - dir. Rachid Bouchareb
Irma Vep (Series) - dir. Olivier Assayas
Dodo - dir. Panos H. Koutras
So that's the line-up for Cannes 2022, with likely a few others to be added in the next few weeks (the list above will automatically be updated with ALL of the official 2022 films as they're revealed). I can't wait to start watching! There's so many on here that I'm already buzzing about - we have a new film from The Lure director Agnieszka Smoczynska, a surprise David Bowie documentary, George Miller's epic new film, even a new Quentin Dupieux comedy (following his other film at Berlinale this year), new James Gray & Kore-eda films, that freaky new Cronenberg (watch the teaser), not to mention Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis (both of which I've got a good feeling about already). This is such a promising and invigorating selection for the 75th Cannes! As always - I'm looking forward to getting back onto the sunny Croisette in May so that we can start screening films in hopes that we're all blown away by some of these in the line-up. The 2022 Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17th to May 28th in Cannes, France. Which of these are you most excited about?
FEATURED POSTS
FOLLOW FS HERE
Follow Alex's main account on :
Add our updates to your Feedly - click here
Get the latest posts sent in Telegram
LATEST TO WATCH