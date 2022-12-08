3 Couples in Lockdown Drama 'Life Upside Down' with Bob Odenkirk

"It's been so long since we've been together." IFC Films has revealed a trailer for an indie film titled Life Upside Down, formerly known as Worlds Apart, written and directed by filmmaker Cecilia Miniucchi. This is yet another lockdown project, finally releasing after first premiering at the Venice Film Festival's sidebar Venice Days a few months ago. Three couples who know one another are stuck at home during the beginning of lockdown. Jonathan, Clarissa and Paul will soon see their lives turned upside-down, forced to look at each other and ultimately at themselves. Forced to honestly face their spouses, friends, lovers, as well as take a good look in the mirror. The indie film stars Bob Odenkirk, Radha Mitchell, Danny Huston, Rosie Fellner, Cyrus Pahlavi, Terence Bernie Hines, and Jeanie Lim. This looks pretty rough, like many of the pandemic-inspired "what happened to us in lockdown" films the last few years. Not much to see in here.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Cecilia Miniucchi's Life Upside Down, direct from YouTube:

Cecilia Miniucchi's film Life Upside Down is a romantic comedy about time, distance, and the human condition. Three couples, connected by friendship, love and work, are each stuck in their respective homes in Los Angeles during the beginning of lockdown. Finally forced to face their spouses, friends, lovers, and eventually themselves head on, their lives turn slowly but surely upside-down. Life Upside Down, also known as Worlds Apart, is both written and directed by the Italian-American writer / producer / filmmaker Cecilia Miniucchi, director of the films Normality, Nitsch 1998, and Expired previously, plus a few other music videos. It's produced by Carl F Berg, Jeffrey Coulter, Rose Kuo, Cecilia Miniucchi, and Jason Rose. This initially premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in the Venice Days sidebar section. IFC Films will debut Miniucchi's Life Upside Down in select US theaters + also on VOD starting on January 27th, 2023.