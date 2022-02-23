A Batman Collector Tells All - 'Batman And Me' Doc Official Trailer

"I have to have it… purely because this is what I do." Freestyle Digital Media has unveiled an official US trailer for a documentary film titled Batman And Me, originally from Australia, arriving on VOD starting this March. Perfectly timed with the release of Matt Reeves' new Batman movie The Batman next week. This is the super-geek story you're probably afraid to hear about! "I didn't want to do it. I knew it would become a monster." When Darren Maxwell began collecting Batman merchandise in 1989, obsession quickly gave way to addiction. Decades later, Darren struggles to let go of the beast he created. Today, an entire room in Darren's house is occupied by his Batman collection - a situation he's not entirely comfortable with. Batman And Me takes a hard look at his situation and the wider pop culture climate, wondering: Why do we collect? What does it mean to us? Can a collection become an identity? These are good questions! I need to see this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Wayne's doc Batman And Me, direct from YouTube:

Darren Maxwell became addicted to collecting Batman merchandise in late 1980s Australia as a way to be a part of nascent geek culture (along with Star Wars and Dune items). Decades later, Darren’s stuck with a room full of collectables and an identity he no longer recognizes. Yet a supportive partner, a fanboy best friend and a persistent need to belong make him unable to let go… Batman And Me is directed by doc filmmaker Michael Wayne (no relation to Thomas & Martha), making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films. Produced by Andrew Martyn and Michael Wayne. This initially premiered at the 2020 Melbourne Documentary Film Festival a few years back. Freestyle Digital Media will debut Batman And Me direct-to-VOD in the US starting March 8th, 2022 coming soon. For more info, visit the film's official site.