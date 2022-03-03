A Canadian Vampire Tries to Come Clean in 'Kicking Blood' Trailer

"Kicking old habits… can be deadly." LevelFilm in Canada has unveiled the official trailer for a Canadian indie horror drama titled Kicking Blood, about a female vampire who tries to give up blood and become human again. This first premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival last year. When Anna, a centuries old vampire, watches Robbie, a charming but reckless young man, recover from his alcoholism, she decides to quit blood and restore her humanity. The filmmakers state that they were inspired to update the vampire mythology - explaining more: "the idea of being immortal and addicted and you have to live in darkness. You can’t see the sunlight and you have no soul, and would there be just the tiniest spark left to compel you to try to recover from your addiction and reconnect with your soul in the end." Kicking Blood stars Alanna Bale, Luke Bilyk, Benjamin Sutherland, Vinessa Antoine, Rosemary Dunsmore, Ella Jonas Farlinger, and Kristin Shepherd. The first half of this trailer is pretty good, the second half not so much.

Here's the first Canadian trailer (+ poster) for Blaine Thurier's Kicking Blood, direct from YouTube:

A female vampire named Anna (Alanna Bale) is inspired to kick blood and become human again when she inadvertently helps a charming alcoholic become clean. The only problem is, withdrawal could kill her. Kicking Blood is directed by Canadian filmmaker Blaine Thurier, director of the films Low Self-Esteem Girl, Male Fantasy, A Gun to the Head, and Teen Lust previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Blaine Thurier and Leonard Farlinger. It's produced by Jennifer Jonas. This initially premiered at both the 2021 Toronto and Vancouver Film Festivals last year. LevelFilm will debut Thurier's Kicking Blood in select Canadian theaters starting sometime this spring - stay tuned for an exact date if you want to watch this up in Canada. There's still no US release set yet. First impression? Look any good or not?