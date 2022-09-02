A Creepy Portrait Haunts a Family in 'The Visitor' Horror Film Trailer

"You think you want answers? You're wrong." Paramount Movies has released the trailer for a new original horror thriller titled The Visitor, produced by Blumhouse and out on VOD next month. After a series of tragedies, Robert moves with his wife back to her childhood home. There he discovers an old portrait of a man who looks exactly like him, and goes down a rabbit hole to discover the identity of this mysterious doppelganger. "You are where you are meant to be," is such a creepy line in this trailer. The film stars Finn Jones, Jessica McNamee, Dane Rhodes, and Donna Biscoe. There's obviously some crazy twists in this that will connect him with some creepy past, just have to find out what the hell is going on in this town.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Justin P. Lange's The Visitor, direct from YouTube:

When Robert (Finn Jones) and his wife Maia (Jessica McNamee) move to her childhood home, he discovers an old portrait of his likeness in the attic - a man referred to only as ‘The Visitor'. Soon he finds himself descending down a frightening rabbit hole in an attempt to discover the true identity of his mysterious doppelgänger, only to realize that every family has its own terrifying secrets. The Visitor is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Justin P. Lange, director of the movies The Dark and The Seventh Day previously. The screenplay is written by Adam Mason & Simon Boyes. Produced by Paige Pemberton and Paul Uddo. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Paramount + Blumhouse will debut Lange's The Visitor direct-to-VOD starting October 7th, 2022, then on EPIX in December. Who's scared?