A Descent into Cabin Madness - 'Old Man' Trailer with Stephen Lang

"My grandfather told me you can never be too careful in these woods… He told me it's beautiful but it can also be dangerous." RLJE Films has revealed an official trailer for Old Man, a small contained thriller from filmmaker Lucky McKee. "Thre's all kinds of death and beauty out here." When a lost hiker stumbles upon an erratic old man living in the woods, he could never have imagined the nightmare that awaits. This looks like it has some crazy twists and turns, and it might not be a random encounter after all. The thriller stars Stephen Lang as the "old man" and Marc Senter as the hiker, along with Liana Wright-Mark, and Patch Darragh. This looks like it gets unsettling, and has a stage play feel to it with two people in a cabin arguing about this & that. I'm still curious what the big twist might be and how they know each other.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lucky McKee's Old Man, direct from RLJE's YouTube:

Deep in the woods, a lost hiker stumbles upon the cabin of an erratic and reclusive old man. What starts off as cordial conversation soon turns dangerous as it becomes clear that one or both of them might be hiding a terrifying secret. This horrific and poignant plunge into madness starring Stephen Lang and Marc Senter is "a mesmerizing thriller that you won’t be able to take your eyes off of." Old Man is directed by American indie filmmaker Lucky McKee, director of the films May, The Woods, Red, The Woman, All Cheerleaders Die, Blood Money, and Kindred Spirits previously. The screenplay is written by Joel Veach. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. RLJE Films will release Lucky McKee's Old Man in select US theaters + on VOD stating on October 14th, 2022 this fall. Want to watch?