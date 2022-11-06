A Fight for Justice: Netflix Doc 'I Am Vanessa Guillen' Official Trailer

"This was not one of those cases the military could sweep under the rug." Netflix has revealed the official trailer for I Am Vanessa Guillen, another tragic story of sexual abuse in the military and a lack of justice. The documentary follows the story of the young woman who dreamed of a military career, however after telling her mother that she was being harassed at the Fort Hood military base, Vanessa Guillen was killed by a partner. The film follows Vanessa's sisters Lupe and Mayra as they carry her name from protests in the streets to the halls of power in Washington D.C., offering a behind-the-scenes look at their tenacious pursuit to change a deeply rooted, controversial military justice system. Featuring interviews with family & friends as well as elected officials like Rep. Jackie Spears and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, I Am Vanessa Guillen is a bracing, candid testament to what a family’s love can do, even in the face of unimaginable grief. From exec producers Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus. An incredibly powerful and affecting story of how to fight for justice.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Christy Wegener's doc I Am Vanessa Guillen, from YouTube:

When a young Mexican-American soldier vanishes from a U.S. Army base in Texas, her family leads an international movement to find her and expose ongoing corruption within the military ranks. Vanessa Guillen always dreamed of joining the U.S. Army, but after reporting being sexually harassed at Fort Hood in Texas, she disappeared. After a two-month search, her remains were found in a nearby rural area, sparking rage at Army officials – and a fight for justice. The film follows Vanessa's sisters Lupe and Mayra as they carry her name from protests in the streets to the halls of power in Washington, D.C., and offers a behind-the-scenes look at their tenacious pursuit to change a deeply rooted, controversial military justice system. I Am Vanessa Guillen is directed by producer / filmmaker Christy Wegener, making her feature directorial debut after lots of work as a field & development producer on many projects previously. Executive produced by Story Syndicate's Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Nell Constantinople. Netflix will debut I Am Vanessa Guillen streaming on Netflix starting November 17th, 2022 this fall. Interested?