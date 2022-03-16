A Film About a Homeless Family in NYC - Official Trailer for 'Topside'

"She belongs with me!" Vertical has revealed an official trailer for an indie drama titled Topside, which originally premiered in 2020 in the Critics' Week sidebar at the Venice Film Festival. There it won the Mario Serandrei Award for Best Technical Achievement at the fest, and played at a few other fests in 2021. Deep in the underbelly of New York City, a 5-year-old girl and her mother live among a community that has claimed the abandoned subway tunnels as their home. When a sudden eviction forces them all above ground, their world is thrown into unimaginable chaos. Described as a "riveting feature debut" from filmmakers Logan George & Celine Held. Held also stars, alongside astonishing first-time performer Zhaila Farmer as "Little", in this affecting tale of the deep love and sacrifice rooted in the parent-child bond. With Zhaila Farmer, Jared Abrahamson, and Fatlip. Reminds me of the film Capernaum - also about kids living in poverty.

Here's the first official trailer for Logan George & Celine Held's Topside, direct from YouTube:

Underneath the streets of New York City, a five-year old girl and her mother live among a community that has claimed long-abandoned subway tunnels as home. When the pair is forced to flee above ground into a cold winter night, mother and daughter are plunged into a challenging world of chaos and tragedy that makes their uncertain underground life seem idyllic in comparison. Topside deftly weaves escalating suspense with sharp bursts of humanity in a nocturnal urban tangle. Topside is both co-written and co-directed by filmmakers Logan George & Celine Held, both making their feature directorial debut after directing a few episodes of the TV series "Servant" previously, as well as numerous other short films. This originally premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival in the Critics Week sidebar. Vertical Ent. will debut Topside in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 25th, 2022 coming soon. Interested in watching?