A First Love Returns From 20 Years Ago in 'The Time Capsule' Trailer

"When you watch things change, you barely even notice it happen. Skip ahead and you can really see how things are." FilmRise has unveiled an official trailer for an indie romantic drama titled The Time Capsule, which isn't really a time travel film as much as it is a clever look at love & time. Here's the setup for this one: In the near future, a politician fresh off an electoral loss escapes to his family's summer lake house with his controlling wife. His vacation is disrupted by the appearance of his first love, who has just returned from a 20-year space voyage and oddly hasn't aged a day. The film stars Todd Grinnell, Brianna Hildebrand, KaDee Strickland, Baron Vaughn, and Ravi Patel. It doesn't look as bad as expected from the premise, and I'm curious if he gives up politics by the end. There's at least one intriguing shot with all these colors.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Erwann Marshall's The Time Capsule, direct from YouTube:

In the near future, a jaded politician (Todd Grinnell) fresh off an electoral loss escapes with his controlling wife to the Georgia lake house where he spent summers as a teen. Their vacation is soon disrupted by the appearance of his first love Elise (Brianna Hildebrand), who has returned from a 20-year space voyage and hasn't aged a day. The Time Capsule is directed by French-American filmmaker Erwann Marshall, making his feature directorial debut after a number of other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Chad Fifer and Erwann Marshall. Produced by Amanda Marshall. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. FilmRise will release The Time Capsule in select US theaters + on VOD starting sometime in summer 2022. Stay tuned for the exact date. First impression? Who's curious?