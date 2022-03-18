A Gorgeous Featurette About the Making of Apple's 'Pachinko' Series

"Every country has their own history - sometimes it's beautiful, but sometimes it's ugly." Indeed. Apple has revealed a featurette for the series Pachinko, based on the bestselling book of the same name. Streaming on Apple TV+ starting next week. Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga journeying between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. The series stars Soji Arai as Mozasu, Jin Ha as Solomon, Inji Jeong as Yangjin, Minha Kim as teenage Sunja, Lee Minho as Hansu, Kaho Minami as Etsuko, Steve Sanghyun Noh as Isak, Anna Sawai as Naomi, Junwoo Han as Yoseb, Jung Eun-chae as Young Kyunghee, Jimmi Simpson as Tom, Yu-na Jeon as young Sunja, and Academy Award-winning actress Yuh-Jung Youn as Sunja. I love this idea of clearly connecting themes across generations. This entire series looks utterly beautiful and heartbreaking and superb. "Never look back. Always forward."

Here's the new behind-the-scenes featurette for Apple TV+'s series Pachinko, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the original full trailer for Apple TV+'s Pachinko series here to view more footage.

Based on the New York Times bestseller, this sweeping saga chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive. Pachinko is a series featuring episodes directed by Korean-American filmmakers Justin Chon (Man Up, Gook, Ms. Purple, Blue Bayou) and Kogonada (Columbus, After Yang). Pachinko is written and executive produced by Soo Hugh ("The Terror", "The Killing"), who created the series and also serves as the showrunner. Filmmakers Kogonada & Justin Chon are both executive producers and directed four episodes each, with Kogonada directing the pilot. Adapted from the book of the same name written by Min Jin Lee. Apple will release the Pachinko series streaming on Apple TV+ starting on March 25th, 2022 this spring.