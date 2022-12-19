A Lovely Steven Spielberg + John Williams 'The Fabelmans' Featurette

"I think that the contribution John has made to all of my films is absolutely immeasurable." Oh these two are so adorable together. Universal has revealed an official featurette for The Fabelmans, which has been playing in theaters for a month already playing on VOD soon. The featurette focuses on legendary composer John Williams and his connection with filmmaker Steven Spielberg. It is a promo for The Fabelmans, but it also goes back through some of their most iconic scores - for Jaws, Jurassic Park, Close Encounters, and Schindler's List. It's a full five minute video, not some skimpy promo with barely any dialogue. The two spend their time talking about their collaborations. Spielberg's The Fabelmans is the most personal movie that Spielberg has ever made, reflecting on the experiences that made him the filmmaker we know and love, in a story based on his childhood. Growing up in post-WWII era Arizona, a boy named Sammy discovers a shattering family secret and explores the power of films. This is such a lovely video about these two. I could watch a whole feature-length doc film about Williams & Spielberg. I'm sure they have so many stories to tell.

Here's the official "Steven Spielberg & John Williams" featurette for The Fabelmans, from YouTube:

Intro from TIFF: "Gabriel LaBelle gives a breakout performance as the teenage Sammy Fabelman, always desperate for a new piece of gear so he can make ever-bigger movies with his friends. Michelle Williams is the heart of the story as Sammy’s encouraging mother, a skilled pianist. She brings life to their household, a fact Mr. Fabelman (Paul Dano), a computer engineer, finds as enchanting as he does discombobulating. Their family is rounded out by his loveable co-worker Benny (Seth Rogen), who becomes an uncle to Sammy and his sisters, always along for the ride with the Fabelmans. This unique combination of parental figures eventually becomes a source of tension with Sammy at the centre, and that seeps into his creative work."

The Fabelmans is directed by the one-and-only filmmaker Steven Spielberg, of the movies Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the Indiana Jones movies, E.T., Empire of the Sun, Hook, the Jurassic Park movies, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, A.I., Minority Report, War of the Worlds, Munich, War Horse, Lincoln, Bridge of Spies, The BFG, Ready Player One, and the West Side Story remake previously. The screenplay is written by Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg. It's produced by three-time Oscar nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg, and Tony Kushner. Featuring a score by John Williams. This just premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival. Universal opens Spielberg's The Fabelmans in theaters nationwide starting on November 23rd, 2022. It's still playing in many theaters now. Have you seen it?