A Night in a Haunted Castle - 'Dawn Breaks Behind The Eyes' Trailer

"Renovating this place will cost us a fortune." Dark Sky has revealed a trailer for Dawn Breaks Behind The Eyes, a horror thriller film from filmmaker Kevin Kopacka arriving on VOD this summer. This first premiered at Fright Fest in the UK last year. Here's the intro: "Coming on Gothic retro like an undiscovered Mario Bava S&M shocker before turning into a José Ramón Larraz acid trip, director Kevin Kopacka’s 70s exploitation homage is one from the Berberian Sound Studio. Having just inherited a run down castle, a melancholic woman and her bad tempered husband choose to spend the night before deciding what to do with the creaky, cobwebbed pile. But after horrendous mutilation, reality shifts and a Lovely Sort of Death fast approaches… Get ready to have your mind blown by a fantasy freak-out and an Acid Frog, Gandalf and Liquid Brain Orchestra soundtrack." Starring Anna Platen, Jeff Wilbusch, Frederik von Lüttichau, Luisa Taraz, and Robert Nickisch. This looks freakin' glorious! So many vibrant, stunning shots in here.

Here's the official trialer (+ poster) for Kevin Kopacka's Dawn Breaks Behind The Eyes, from YouTube:

After inheriting a run-down castle, a dispirited woman and her ill-tempered husband decide to spend the night, as time and reality shift around them. Dawn Breaks Behind The Eyes is directed by Austrian-Sri Lankan artist / filmmaker Kevin Kopacka, making his second feature film following Hager previously, as well as a number of other short films. The screenplay is also written by Kevin Kopacka, with Lili Villányi. Produced by Lili Villányi. This initially premiered at the 2021 Fright Fest in the UK last year, and it also played at this year's 2022 Chattanooga Film Festival. Dark Sky Films will release Kopacka's Dawn Breaks Behind The Eyes in select US theaters + on VOD coming soon this summer. Who's interested in watching?