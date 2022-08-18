A Portal Goes to a Perfect Dimension in 'The Alternate' Sci-Fi Trailer

"This is wrong, we shouldn't be here." Uncork'd Ent has revealed an official trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller titled The Alternate, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Alrik Bursell. This originally premiered last year at a few small festivals and is landing on VOD in September if anyone is curious to find out what's going on with this intriguing story. Upon unlocking a portal to an alternate dimension where all his dreams have come true, struggling filmmaker Jake is forced to confront his own idealized self. The other dimension he discovers contains the perfect version of his life, but he "soon sees that his alternate is not as perfect as he seems, and perfection comes with a price." Of course, as always, this is the The Box fable all over again. The film stars Ed Gonzalez Moreno, Natalia Dominguez, and Syra McCarthy. This looks like some lo-fi indie sci-fi goodness, but I'm not sure the story will be compelling in the end. Check this out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alrik Bursell's The Alternate, direct from YouTube:

Jake, a videographer, discovers a portal to another dimension in which he has everything he has always wanted: the perfect version of his wife, the career of his dreams, and the daughter he never had. He starts traveling back and forth between these two worlds but soon sees that his alternate is not as perfect as he seems, and perfection comes with a price. The Alternate is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Alrik Bursell, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. Produced by Marina Bespalov, Sergei Bespalov, Sergey Livnev, Vincent Newman, and Marius Vaysberg. This initially premiered at the 2021 Studio City Film Festival last year. Uncork'd will debut Bursell's sci-fi The Alternate direct-to-VOD / DVD starting on September 6th, 2022 coming soon. Who's interested in this?