A Revenge Plot Turns Lucrative for Girls in 'Bundles' Thriller Trailer

"I just don't understand why we're stopping at only one." Gravitas Ventures has revealed an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Bundles, marking the feature debuts of filmmakers Ryan Jordan & Jeffrey Leslie. This hasn't played at any festivals or elsewhere, but will be landing on VOD later in July or anyone that wants to watch. A high school girl's harmless plot for revenge inspires a lucrative business venture, until a group of friends find themselves in a hairy situation. Why does this sound like a dark comedy? The film is set in the D.M.V. (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) area, and is described as having a "range of nostalgic and jaw clenching events." The huge ensemble cast features Yovanna Harris, Naysa Young, Tanisha Adams, Alexis Jacquelyn Smith, Layla Khepri, Karen Cult, Kevin Tan, Lisa Renee Marshall, Imonte Ford, Nick Scales, and more. It's pretty clear why this didn't play at any fests – it does not look any good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ryan Jordan & Jeffrey Leslie's Bundles, from YouTube:

Taking place in the D.M.V. (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) area, Bundles begins its range of nostalgic and jaw clenching events with narrative insight from high school senior, Morgan Davis. Her older sister and good friends, Jackie, Vic, and Tiff, comfort Morgan when her senior picture day takes a turn for the worse thanks to an old elementary besty and current rival, Maria Sanchez. After successfully seeing through the perfect plot for revenge, the four young ladies find a lucrative business venture to be made of what was supposed to be a one-time payback to put Maria in her place. Things are going great until their endeavors lead them barking up the wrong tree – only in this case, the tree bites back. Bundles is co-directed by filmmakers Ryan Jordan & Jeffrey Leslie, both making their feature directorial debut after music videos & short films previously. The screenplay is written by Maurice Hill. Gravitas Ventures will debut Bundles in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 22nd, 2022 coming soon this summer. Anyone want to watch?