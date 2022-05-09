A School Trip from Hell - Horror Comedy 'Unhuman' Official Trailer

"What is it with you shut-ins and these zombie fantasies?" Blumhouse + Paramount have revealed the main trailer for Unhuman, a horror comedy from Blumhouse Television that is coming to VOD next month. A new film from the filmmaker behind The Collector and The Collection, though this feels much different. A group of misfit high school students must band together to survive when their school bus crashes on a field trip. Relationships are tested once they realize they are being stalked by strange attackers. They must take down the murderous zombie-creatures… before they end up killing each other first. This stars Brianne Tju, Benjamin Wadsworth, Uriah Shelton, Ali Gallo, and Peter Giles. This definitely looks made-for-TV, with a limited budget and derivative ideas, even the "undead" after them aren't that scary. Worth skipping?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marcus Dunstan's Unhuman, direct from YouTube:

The dead will have this club for breakfast. Blumhouse Television and Epix bring you the story of a high school field trip gone bloody awry. Seven misfit students must band together against a growing gang of unhuman savages. The remaining student's trust in each other is tested to the limit in a brutal, horrifying fight to survive and they must take down the murderous zombie-creatures… before they kill each other first. Unhuman is directed by American screenwriter / filmmaker Marcus Dunstan, director of the films The Collector, The Collection, and The Neighbor previously. The screenplay is written by Marcus Dunstan and Patrick Melton. Produced by Paige Pemberton and Paul Uddo for Blumhouse Television. Paramount will debut Dunstan's Unhuman direct-to-VOD starting on June 3rd, 2022 this summer. Who's interested?